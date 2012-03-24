* Ex-Goldman Sachs exec met with publishers-NY Times
* Book proposed as a banker's coming-of-age story
CHICAGO, March 24 Greg Smith, the former
Goldman Sachs executive who resigned this month and condemned
the investment bank in a scathing New York Times opinion column,
is seeking a deal to write a book about his experience there,
the newspaper reported.
Smith met with several publishers this week, the newspaper
said, citing anonymous sources familiar with the talks.
"According to several people who were present, Mr. Smith
described his book as a coming-of-age story, the tale of someone
who came into the business with good intentions and sky-high
ideals that were ultimately pierced by Goldman's obsessive focus
on making money," the Times reported, citing people with
knowledge of his conversations with publishers.
Smith, who ran Goldman's U.S. equity derivatives business in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, spent nearly 12 years at
Goldman Sachs. He is proposing to look at the investment
bank's history and offer a personal perspective on a perceived
change in its corporate culture, the Times reported.
The Times said some publishers expressed concern about
potential legal issues involving Goldman, and whether readers
would be interested in a narrative about derivatives trading.
In a New York Times opinion column published March 14, Smith
said Goldman had become a "toxic" place that put its own
interests ahead of those of its clients. The bank said in a
statement after the piece appeared that it disagreed with Smith,
and his views did not reflect its business practices.
Smith wrote in the opinion piece that he saw five Goldman
managing directors refer to clients as "muppets," at times over
internal email.
Goldman has begun scanning internal email for the term
"muppet" and other evidence that employees referred to clients
in derogatory ways, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein told
partners in a conference call this week.
Smith's op-ed was highly unusual because Goldman employees
shy away from publicly criticizing the bank, both because it
breaks the Goldman code of silence and because non-disparagement
agreements signed by many employees bar them from speaking
negatively about the bank.
The Times said Smith is working with an agent, Paul Fedorko
of N.S. Bienstock Inc. The agency did not respond to an e-mail
inquiry.
Smith, who has yet to give any media interviews since
his resignation, could not be reached for comment. His current
whereabouts were unknown.