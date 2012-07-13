SINGAPORE, July 13 Goldman Sachs has
named Steven Barg as co-head of investment banking Southeast
Asia, an internal memo said, ramping up the bank's team of
rainmakers in the region amid strong deals activity.
Barg, who was co-head of equity capital markets in Asia
excluding Japan, will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong and
join Hsin Yue Yong in the co-head role, according to the memo
seen by Reuters.
Brooks Entwistle remains chairman of Southeast Asia.
Goldman is among the banks that have benefited from the
surge in capital market activity in Malaysia, which saw the
world's two biggest initial public offering this
year.
Goldman was a book-runner on IHH Healthcare Bhd's
$2 billion IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore and is a lead
adviser on Malaysian pay TV operator Astro All Asia Networks'
planned IPO in September that could raise as much as $1.5
billion.