Taiwan's cbank says it sees economic growth strong, inflation stable
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
NEW YORK May 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Julian Salisbury to become head of its Global Special Situations Group, as current head Jason Brown retires, according to memos sent on Wednesday that were obtained by Reuters.
Salisbury, a partner and managing director who now heads the group's European operation, will move from London to New York for the role.
Brown, who is also a partner and managing director, took over leadership of the operation in 2011, and is based in Asia.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the content of the memos but declined further comment.
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
DUBAI, May 31 Saudi British Bank (SABB), which is 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise it on a proposed merger with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank, sources familiar with the matter said.