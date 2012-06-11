LONDON, June 11 Goldman Sachs is close to
signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to
U.S. bank State Street Corp, the Financial Times
reported in its Monday edition.
According to the newspaper, sources familiar with the sale
said the investment bank is in late-stage discussions with State
Street over the deal, which would create the biggest
administration services provider to hedge funds worldwide.
The combined business would oversee funds of close to $700
billion, although no formal agreement has been reached, the FT
said.
Goldman Sachs and State Street could not be reached for
immediate comment.