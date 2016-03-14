(adds dropped words in first and seventh paragraphs. Removes
EMBARGOED from headline)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, March 14 Raj Mahajan achieved a rare
feat when he rejoined Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year
with the coveted title of partner, the Wall Street bank's
highest rank. Then he got to work on fixing the pipes.
That plumbing has to do with the technology Goldman uses to
route stock orders to exchanges and private trading pools. The
bank has long been one of the top two stock brokerages in terms
of revenue and customer rankings. But in recent years Goldman's
status slipped in electronic trading because its technology did
not keep up with client demands for ever-faster trades.
Goldman hired the tech-savvy Mahajan to revamp the business
in March 2015. Since then, he has hired dozens of technologists
and support staff to elevate Goldman's position in a
fast-growing slice of the market and win back business from its
chief competitor, Morgan Stanley.
"When we look at how Goldman wants to be positioned for the
future, simply put, we want to deliver the best execution
quality to our clients, which is tantamount to saying we need
the best technology," Mahajan said in an interview.
The 43-year-old was promoted to co-head of global execution
services last month. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in
1996 as a commodities analyst, but left the bank in 2000 to
launch a trading technology firm with R. Martin Chavez, who is
now Goldman's chief information officer.
Their startup, Kiodex, was bought in 2004 by financial
software maker Sungard, where Mahajan became president of global
trading. He later became chief executive officer of
high-frequency firm Allston Trading before rejoining Goldman as
partner, a rank held by around 1.5 percent of Goldman employees.
Mahajan said the idea of fixing the cracks in Goldman's
pipes to make trades move faster and more efficiently to find
the best liquidity is what motivated him to return.
"I thought that played right into my skills," he said.
Within the next few months, Goldman's clients will have
access to a new system it acquired when it bought
Stockholm-based Pantor Engineering in October. Goldman retained
Pantor's team of about 20 engineers, and hired several managers
in Europe and the United States to tweak and integrate the
system into its own.
Later this year, Goldman plans to begin letting its clients
use the bank's proprietary algorithms within that new system,
Mahajan said. That will allow institutional investors who do not
have their own algorithms to tap into quantitative trading
strategies.
SYNCHING UP
The work Mahajan has been doing is important for Goldman,
whose electronic stock-trading business appeared to be on shaky
ground in the years leading up to his hire.
The bank's former head of electronic stock trading, Greg
Tusar, announced his departure in February 2013 to join
electronic trading firm Getco. Six months later, Goldman
suffered a high-profile technical trading error, which later
resulted in a regulatory fine.
Goldman's revenue from stock trading became choppy for a
range of reasons including the sale of two businesses,
fluctuations in the value of its own debt, and markets that
flipped from sluggish to volatile in short periods of time.
But analysts and traders at other Wall Street firms have
criticized Goldman's technology for failing to synch up with
quantitative hedge funds and institutional investors that are
increasingly adopting algorithmic trading strategies, which now
make up around 10 percent of U.S. stock volume.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley was investing heavily in
electronic trading, and experiencing the opposite results.
Sources inside Goldman say that after Tusar's departure, the
bank focused more on other types of business, like derivatives,
financing hedge fund trades, and buying big chunks of stock from
mutual funds, to keep revenue aloft.
One camp of traders within the stock-trading business felt
the bank should remain focused on more traditional businesses,
which came with fatter margins. Another argued that Goldman had
to invest in new electronic-trading technology and staff to be
relevant and competitive. The latter group, led by Chavez,
eventually won out.
Now, Goldman is working to integrate all of its offerings to
create a one-stop shop for clients who want to trade, borrow or
hedge stocks. Its investment in the electronic business is
notable because Goldman and other banks are cutting costs and
being very selective about where to put money to work.
"At a time when people are pulling back or potentially
retrenching, we are stepping on the gas," Mahajan said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Olivia
Oran; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Alan Crosby)