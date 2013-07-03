EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve granted Goldman Sachs two more years to push risky swaps trading into a separate unit, in line with similar delays for other big Wall Street banks.
The Dodd-Frank law, aimed at preventing future taxpayer bail-outs, bans investment banks that trade derivatives from using government backstops such as deposit insurance or access to the Federal Reserve's discount window.
That means banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have to set up separate legal entities to trade swaps, a lucrative business that was largely unregulated before the crisis.
Most banks that trade swaps in June received a two-year phase-in period provided under the law from a different bank regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The $630 trillion swaps market sprang up in the 1980s, enabling companies to exchange virtually any financial risk with other firms. It then quickly mushroomed into a huge playground for hedge funds and other speculators.
With a July 16 deadline looming for the push-out provision to come in force, the Fed was faced with either granting the delay or telling Goldman to stop the business altogether.
"(The Fed) has determined that the potential impact of granting a 24-month transition period is less adverse than the potential impact of denying the transition period," the central bank said in a letter dated July 2.
Goldman Sachs had no immediate comment.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.