April 19 Gene Sykes, global head of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's mergers and acquisitions business, has
been named to the investment bank's management committee,
according to an internal memo.
The 54-year-old investment banker joins 28 other executives
on the powerful committee, which includes Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, and influences
decisions about Goldman's business strategy and operations.
Sykes' appointment comes just nine days after the departure
of another prominent Goldman banker, Yoel Zaoui, was announced
in a separate internal memo. Zaoui shared the title of M&A
co-head with Sykes and had also been on the management
committee.
Sykes, who is based in Los Angeles, is also chairman of the
global technology, media and telecommunications department of
the investment banking division. He is a member of Goldman's
internal Business Standards Committee.
The Goldman veteran joined the firm in 1984 and became a
partner in 1992. He has advised on several high-profile deals,
including Walt Disney Co's acquisition of Pixar, Aetna
Inc's acquisition of U.S. Healthcare and Roche Holding
AG acquisition of Genentech.
"Gene has played a vital role in strengthening our
investment banking franchise, particularly with respect to many
of the most significant companies in technology and media,"
Blankfein and Cohn said in the memo, whose contents were
confirmed by a spokesman.