NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Goldman Sachs
Group Inc technology investment banker Anthony Noto, who
helped orchestrate Twitter Inc's successful IPO in
November, is leaving to join private equity firm Coatue
Management, according to a Goldman memo and a source familiar
with the matter.
It is unclear what role Noto, who won plaudits from Wall
Street and Silicon Valley for leading the messaging service's
low-profile but smooth coming-out party, will play at Coatue.
The source confirmed that Noto is joining the private equity
firm on condition of anonymity.
His contacts and experience were deemed key to netting the
Twitter win for Goldman after Morgan Stanley snagged the
much-larger, but far more troubled Facebook Inc IPO in
2012.
Noto's departure from Goldman comes just as China's Alibaba
is preparing what could the world's largest technology IPO later
this year. Goldman is helping manage the debut, along with
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche
Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley.
Coatue has been investing more aggressively, getting into
late-stage pre-IPO startups and competing with the likes of
Rizvi Traverse and Tiger Global. It has invested in startups,
including Snapchat, storage service Box and ride-sharing concern
Lyft. Coatue founder and manager Philippe Laffont once worked
for legendary investor Julian Robertson.
Noto, a former Army ranger and National Football League
executive, started as an analyst at Goldman, where he became
known for pumping up huge flops such as Webvan and eToys during
the 2000 bust.
Dan Drees, appointed Goldman's co-head of the global
technology, media and telecom in investment banking just this
year, assumes sole charge of that division, according to a copy
of an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Goldman has played a key role in several recent technology
mega-transactions, including acting as lead bookrunner for Apple
Inc's $12 billion debt financing, and advising on Microsoft
Corp's acquisition of Nokia Corp.
The news was first reported by tech blog Re/Code.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Sarah McBride and Gerry Shih.
Editing by Andre Grenon)