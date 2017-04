NEW DELHI Dec 23 Goldman Sachs has made an equity investment of 2.55 billion rupees ($40 million) in India's Vatika Hotels, the hospitality company said on Tuesday.

Vatika Hotels, part of Delhi-based real estate developer Vatika Group, said it received the investment from an affiliate of the New York-based investment bank. ($1 = 63.3400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)