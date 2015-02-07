(Adds biographical information)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Feb 7 John Whitehead, a former
senior partner and co-chairman of Goldman Sachs who helped make
it a top-tier Wall Street firm and led its international
expansion, has died, the investment bank said on Saturday. He
was 92.
Whitehead joined Goldman Sachs in 1947 and worked his way to
the highest rung of its corporate ladder before leaving after 38
years to become a deputy secretary of state under U.S. President
Ronald Reagan.
He was a chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
and a member of the board of the New York Stock Exchange. Active
in political and philanthropic circles, he also served as
chairman of the Lower Manhattan Development Corp after the World
Trade Center was destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
"We grieve the loss of John Whitehead and honor his
achievements and contributions in service to his country and
Goldman Sachs," Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said in
a statement.
"He was a man of enormous grace and integrity and his legacy
will endure in the institutions he led and in the lives of those
he cared for and mentored."
Whitehead joined Goldman with a starting salary of $3,600 a
year when it had fewer than 300 employees and its service
offerings were almost exclusively in commercial paper. The firm
today has 34,000 workers and $869 billion in assets.
Over time he identified new business lines including such
things as mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings,
according to a biographical account provided to Harvard Business
School.
"I remember assigning one young fellow, who later became an
important partner, to keep records about companies that might
want to merge with a larger company or might be interested in
acquisitions," he said.
"And then we tried to match them up. We were doing this
before anybody thought that there might be business for
investment bankers in the merger field."
Goldman pioneered two other innovation in investment
banking: the idea of soliciting business and the handling of
public offerings, Whitehead said in the Harvard biography.
He was born in Evanston, Illinois on April 2, 1922 and grew
up in Montclair, New Jersey, during the Great Depression, when
he remembered "scrimping and saving" and eating a lot of
macaroni and cheese, fish cakes, but not much meat, he said in
the Harvard account.
He attended Haverford College outside Philadelphia and
served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two before going to
business school.
