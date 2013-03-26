BRIEF-Industrivarden says NAV SEK 220/share on May 31
* Says on May 31 net asset value was SEK 220 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Up 1.5 percent to $148.25 in premarket on amended terms of warrants held by Berkshire Hathaway
* Says on May 31 net asset value was SEK 220 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today