BRIEF-IBSM Q1 net profit rises to 1.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * SEC says former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker neil morrison settles
over his alleged role in "pay-to-play" probe * SEC says morrison agrees to pay $100,000, accept five-year ban from
securities industry * SEC says settlement resolves charges over morrison's role in scheme involving
undisclosed campaign contributions to then-Massachusetts treasurer Timothy
Cahill * SEC says industry ban is first against individual, and the penalty the
largest ever imposed, for this type of pay-to-play violation
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says has not seen any impact coming from Brexit in UK market yet