BRIEF-China Evergrande updates on reorganisation co-operation agreement with Shenzhen Real Estate
* Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate entered into a supplemental agreement with Shenzhen Investment and Shenzhen Real Estate
June 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Agrees to pay $67 million, and bain capital partners agrees to pay $54
million, to settle lbo collusion lawsuit -- court records * Goldman, bain deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle -- court records * Goldman, bain preliminary settlements disclosed in filings with U.S. district
court in Boston, and requires court approval
TOKYO, April 21 Toshiba Corp creditor Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) said it fully supports the troubled electronics conglomerate as it battles to survive by shedding a pair of core businesses.