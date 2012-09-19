TORONTO, Sept 19 The world economy will "muddle
through", Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein said on Wednesday, but he warned that growth problems
in Europe and China and a possible breakup of the euro zone
could make doing so a lot more difficult.
"I think the biggest problem that Europe has is growth and
the tail risk problem is a real go-off-the-rail, bust-up of the
euro," Blankfein told a business audience in Toronto.
On China, he said the biggest risk is that the economy will
have a hard landing. "I'm very confident in the outcome but you
have to recognize ... one of the risks of the world that instead
of providing a lot of extra demand, China disappoints, but it
won't be for a long time if it does."