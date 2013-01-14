* Goldman veteran has ability to work across bank-insiders
* Schwartz seen as capable risk manager
* Increasing profitability will be Schwartz's first
challenge
* Schwartz starts as CFO end-January after Viniar retires
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Carrick Mollenkamp
Jan 14 In 2004, Harvey Schwartz, who was then
head of the financing business at Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
investment bank, came up with a new way for the bank to
make money from a seemingly mundane activity: helping companies
buy back their shares.
He created a product that could save companies money by
getting them improved pricing on buybacks while generating fees
and trading profits for the bank. To build what became a
multibillion-dollar market, Schwartz had to convince dozens of
skeptical Goldman sales people, derivatives traders, corporate
finance specialists and lawyers that they could make buybacks
more enticing, said Martin Chavez, a Goldman quantitative
analyst who worked with Schwartz.
"He said, 'I know the details are going to be immensely
complicated, and it's going to seem impossible. But there is a
solution here. We're all going to work until we figure it out,'"
Chavez recalled Schwartz as saying. "And when Harvey says that,
people listen."
At the end of this month, Schwartz will need many more to
listen when he takes over as Goldman's chief financial officer
from David Viniar, the firm's long-time finance chief who is
seen by insiders, analysts and investors as a tough act to
follow. Viniar, 57, will remain a Goldman director.
How Schwartz, 48, who has so far worked in relative
anonymity as co-head of the firm's securities and trading unit,
fills those shoes could have far-reaching impact on Goldman's
outlook and even its culture. After 15 years of selling products
to clients and inventing ways to generate revenue for the firm,
Schwartz will now be responsible for reining in risk-takers and
worrying about costs.
About half of Goldman's 32,600 employees will report to
Schwartz, including staff in finance, accounting, legal and
technology. As CFO, he will have a vast and diverse portfolio,
overseeing everything from the bank's $949 billion balance sheet
to risk-management and Goldman's relations with analysts,
investors and regulators.
NITTY-GRITTY
Schwartz declined to comment for this article. But
interviews with Goldman executives who know the incoming CFO
give insights into why the bank picked him for the job and what
he may do with it.
In many respects Schwartz is like Viniar, the executives
said. Schwartz is a capable risk-manager who is expected to
maintain Viniar's cautious stance on risk-taking.
They said Schwartz understands the nitty-gritty of complex
finance and is also able to speak in plain English in front of
investors and clients. He already commands respect within the
firm and is beginning to build a following outside, having met
with investors and analysts dozens of times over the past year,
they said.
But Schwartz has never overseen as much money or risk as he
will as CFO. He also faces a very different set of challenges
than his predecessor did when he came into the job in 1999: The
financial crisis is behind Goldman, but the firm must now
navigate an environment that is less conducive to risk-taking
and deal with much more onerous regulation.
One of his immediate tests will be figuring out how Goldman
offsets the cost of maintaining a $176 billion pool of extra
cash and assets. That pool of liquidity enables the firm to meet
regulatory requirements and cushions it against a new crisis,
but it is also costly and drags on earnings.
Schwartz could try to cut costs or change how capital is
allocated to various units to increase revenue, analysts said.
"CFOs of financial firms are under significant pressures to
improve efficiency and at the same time respond to regulatory
changes and meet heightened compliance requirements," said
Darrell Duffie, a Stanford University finance professor who
dissects, with his students, Goldman's regulatory filings in a
"Debt Markets" class. "Managing all of this is an enormous task
for CFOs, particularly of banks like Goldman."
The next clues to how Schwartz will approach the job may
come when he makes his first public appearance as CFO on Feb. 12
at a Credit Suisse conference in Miami. Viniar will host his
final conference call with analysts as CFO when Goldman reports
its earnings this week.
A DIVERSE ROLE
Viniar - who took over as CFO the same year that Goldman
went public - saw the job gain importance during the financial
crisis of 2008 as risk management and liquidity became key to
the bank's survival.
The CFO at Goldman has seven main responsibilities, the top
one being risk-management. The finance chief also oversees the
bank's dealings with external constituencies, like investors,
analysts, ratings agencies and regulators, bank insiders said.
Other responsibilities include managing Goldman's balance
sheet and liquidity pool, signing off on financial statements,
developing corporate strategy in consultation with Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn,
handling expenses, including compensation, and communicating
with the board of directors, the insiders said.
In those diverse roles, the CFO has to work with all kinds
of people in a range of professions, from accountants and
risk-managers to regulators and risk-takers.
Schwartz, a graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia
Business School, got his start at the firm in 1997 when he
joined the commodities broker J. Aron & Co. The Goldman unit was
also the launch pad for several other senior Goldman executives,
including Blankfein and Cohn.
A New Jersey native from Morristown, Schwartz now lives with
his long-time partner Annie Hubbard in a posh condo building
about a mile Goldman's headquarters in Lower Manhattan.
Goldman insiders said Schwartz, who is 6-foot-4 and holds a
black belt in karate, has shown both the disposition and the
ability to handle the CFO's many responsibilities.
"He's a bear of a man, but he's gentle in his presentation,"
said John Rogers, Goldman's chief of staff and secretary to the
board.
BRIDGING THE GAP
Schwartz has outlined a three-pronged approach as Goldman's
response to new financial regulations, which are a source of
much consternation for big banks, said Rogers, who also
co-chairs an internal regulatory committee with Schwartz.
Schwartz's approach: Be sympathetic to regulators, who are
overwhelmed by the enormity of their rulemaking task; keep in
mind the objectives of global regulatory reform; portray
yourself to regulators as a helpful educator and never
overreact, Rogers said.
Chavez, the Goldman quantitative analyst, said Schwartz
excels at being persuasive. Chavez, who holds a doctorate from
Stanford University in medical information sciences, had left
Goldman several years earlier to start his own business when
Schwartz approached him in 2004 for the accelerated buyback
project.
The two met at Delmonico's, a Wall Street steakhouse, where
Schwartz made his case to a reluctant Chavez.
"I was very skeptical. I thought, what does that have to do
with what I'm good at?" Chavez recalled. But "he got me excited
about the things that we could do within the financing
business."
Former Goldman co-President Jon Winkelried, who was
Schwartz's boss in 2004, said Schwartz could get people across
the bank to work with him.
"We needed people who were very product literate, very
product savvy, who could package products appropriately, explain
them and put them in perspective for the investment bankers.
Harvey was very effective at bridging that gap," Winkelried
said.
Using the accelerated buyback product, clients could lock in
prices to quickly repurchase their shares at a discount, while
the bank used side bets to earn money for itself on volatility
in the client's share price. By 2008, the product had become a
$131 billion market that Goldman led, according to research by
University of Pittsburgh professors.
HUNKERED DOWN
A big task facing Schwartz in the coming months is one that
every major bank is grappling with: how to improve profitability
while managing risk and meeting regulatory demands for large,
costly capital and liquidity buffers.
Viniar increased Goldman's stockpile of extra cash and U.S.
and European government debt to $176 billion as of the 2012
third quarter, from $111 billion in the 2008 fourth quarter. He
extended the average length of borrowings under a type of
secured short-term funding called repurchase agreements to 150
days on average from 100 days. He also started parking more
money at the U.S. Federal Reserve instead of at other banks.
While those moves made the bank safer, especially in the
aftermath of the financial crisis, the cost associated with
managing added capital and liquidity hurts Goldman's profits.
In the third quarter, the firm reported a return on equity -
a measure of the profit a bank generates from its balance sheet
- of 8.6 percent. That compares with returns of more than 30
percent pre-crisis.
As CFO, Schwartz must find the balance between meeting
regulatory demands and positioning Goldman for the future.
He can encourage colleagues to come up with new products
like the accelerated share repurchase product to increase
revenues in the new regulatory environment, analysts said. He
may also look to cut expenses, such as by reducing jobs - but
not so much that the firm can't take advantage if the stock and
bond markets improve with the economy in the coming months.
"It's a huge job," said Howard Chen, a Credit Suisse
analyst. "Goldman is just sitting there hunkered down and
weathering the storm. That's tough because they need to earn
adequate returns for shareholders."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapara and Carrick Mollenkamp in
New York; Editing by Dan Wilchins, Paritosh Bansal, Martin
Howell and John Wallace)