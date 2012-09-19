Sept 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said
newly named Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz would
receive an annual salary of $1.85 million and be eligible for
variable compensation.
Goldman named Schwartz, a senior trading executive, to
replace David Viniar as CFO, the latest in a series of executive
shuffles as the investment bank prepares for a change in top
management.
Viniar, 57, is among the best-paid executives on Wall
Street. He received $15.8 million last year and held 1.8 million
shares of Goldman as of March 26, according to a proxy filing.
The company's stock closed at $119.88 on Tuesday.
The salary portion of his compensation, however, was the
same $1.85 million that Schwartz is getting and that also was
paid as a small base to the company's president, Gary Cohn, and
two vice chairmen, Michael Evans and John Weinberg.
Schwartz will take over from Viniar, the longest-serving CFO
on Wall Street, at the end of January. His compensation for
2011, when he served as a co-head of Goldman's securities
division, has not been disclosed.
Viniar, who will become a member of Goldman's board after
his retirement, is eligible for cash bonuses of several million
dollars for 2011 and 2012 in addition to his conventional
compensation if the company hits predetermined profitability
targets set by the board's compensation
committee.
Schwartz, 48, is among a small group of executives who are
considered potential candidates to take over when Goldman Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, 57, steps down. Blankfein,
who received $16.2 million in total compensation last year, has
not announced plans to leave the company.