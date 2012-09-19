Sept 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said
newly appointed CFO Harvey Schwartz will receive $1.85 million
in annual salary and be eligible for variable compensation.
Goldman named Harvey Schwartz, a senior trading executive,
to replace David Viniar as chief financial officer, the latest
in a series of executive shuffles as the investment bank
prepares for a change in top management.
Viniar is among the best-paid executives on Wall Street. He
earned $15.8 million last year and held 1.8 million shares of
Goldman as of March 26, according to a proxy filing.
Schwartz will take over from Viniar, the longest-serving CFO
on Wall Street, at the end of January.
Schwartz, 48, is among a small group of executives who are
considered potential candidates to take over when Goldman Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein steps down.