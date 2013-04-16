NEW YORK, April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said he expects
the bank to increase market share in its trading business as
competitors back away due to higher capital costs and other
regulations.
"It feels like there is reasonable market share opportunity,
given the environment," Schwartz said on a conference call to
discuss earnings on Tuesday. For competitors, "unless you're a
leader in some of these businesses, I think it is a difficult
time to build," he added.
Analysts questioned Schwartz about Goldman's trading
business, which reported a 10 percent drop in revenue, and how
Goldman will respond to new regulations that will limit its
ability to trade and invest its own capital.
Schwartz cautioned that the situation will take time to play
out, but said Goldman has enough strength in areas ranging from
commodities trading to prime brokerage to maintain a full range
of trading businesses.
He also said that the bank is "constantly reviewing" its
cost structure as the market environment changes to determine
whether Goldman needs to hire or cut more staff. Goldman had 400
fewer employees at the end of the first quarter and operating
expenses fell 1 percent.