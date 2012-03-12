March 12 Goldman Sachs Group named three executives to become global co-chief operating officers of its equities division on Monday.

The changes come as Goldman Sachs has been dealing with an exodus of senior bankers and traders in recent months.

Paul Russo, Michael Daffey, and Marty Chavez will take the new posts to help manage and execute the strategy for the unit, the company said in a memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo, which was confirmed to be accurate by a spokesman, also said that Enrico Gaglioti will become global head of Equities Sales and John Willian will be the new sole global head of Securities Services, Futures and Clearing.

As Wall Street banks sharply cut costs, many of the industry's star bankers and traders are leaving their shrinking pay packages and firms behind. Goldman is aiming to reduce costs this year by $1.4 billion, more than in 2011.

Goldman Sachs shares closed 30 cents lower at $116.99 per share on Monday.