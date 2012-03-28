By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, March 27 Senior executives within
Goldman Sachs have talked about splitting the roles of
chief executive officer and chairman, two sources said, although
pressure for any imminent move appears to have eased after a
deal with a labor union pension fund.
Proposals to separate the CEO and chairman roles have long
been sought by outside groups, but two people familiar with
management thinking provided the first indication that internal
discussions about such a move have taken place.
Under a restructure, President Gary Cohn would take the
chief executive officer role and Vice Chairman J. Michael Evans
would be elevated to president, leaving current CEO and Chairman
Lloyd Blankfein with only the chairman role, the two sources
said. The sources declined to be identified because they were
not authorised to speak publicly.
Pressure for such a move may have eased after one of the
country's largest labor unions said on Tuesday it had withdrawn
a shareholder proposal to split the chairman and CEO jobs after
Goldman agreed to alter its board structure.
In addition, Blankfein, who has held both positions since
2006, still has powerful allies on the board and within the
firm.
But a plan to split the roles is not off the table, one of
the people said, and could be discussed at a board meeting that
begins in India on Thursday.
Blankfein is expected to come under pressure at the meeting
to explain recent high-profile incidents at the bank in which
management was criticised for conflicts of interest. The firm
also suffered a public scolding by former employee, Greg Smith,
who wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times that Goldman's
culture was toxic and the firm took advantage of clients.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees (AFSCME) said it withdrew its split proposal last
month after Goldman agreed to appoint an independent lead
director. The lead director would be in charge of evaluating the
CEO's performance.
Putting in place a lead director "certainly doesn't go as
far as we wanted," said Lisa Lindsley, director of capital
strategies for AFSCME's pension plan, but it did satisfy enough
union concerns to make the group willing to rescind its
resolution.
Lindsley said it was a difficult battle getting Goldman to
agree to the compromise.
The firm would not commit to splitting the chairman and CEO
roles in the future when a successor takes over for Blankfein,
Lindsley said.
"The person who's in that job wants to retain those jobs and
if he gives up either one it looks like a demotion and they
don't even want to commit in advance if there's a change in
leadership," she said.
A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs was not available for
comment outside regular business hours.