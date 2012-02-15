Feb 15 A Goldman Sachs technology
analyst is under investigation by federal authorities for
leaking inside information to hedge funds, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people close to the situation.
The newspaper named the analyst as Henry King and said his
activities focused on the flow of information from Taiwan to
U.S. investors about the supply chain for personal-computer
parts makers from Taiwan.
In recent years, technology investors have increasingly used
snippets of information about the production of computer parts
as an indication of how demand in the United States for
computers might be shifting, in turn affecting the results of
U.S. technology companies, the Journal said.
It did not give further details on the investigation.
Edward Naylor, Goldman Sachs' Hong Kong-based spokesman,
declined to comment on the Journal report to Reuters. The
Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation could not be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular business hours.
A Goldman spokesman declined to comment to the paper on
King's employment status. The Journal said representatives from
the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation also declined to comment.
The newspaper said King did not return calls for comment.
Dozens of hedge fund managers, traders, consultants, lawyers
and executives have been charged since 2009 in a sweep by
federal authorities to stop money managers from gaining an
illegal edge in the market with inside information.