Jan 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc may stop
traders from using certain chat messaging services to protect
internal conversations that are lately being subjected to
intense regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported.
As per a new policy, Goldman will not allow person-to-person
instant messaging services offered by Bloomberg LP, Yahoo Inc
, AOL Inc and other third-party providers
including Pivot Inc, a unit of CME Group Inc, the
Journal said, citing a draft of a memo. (link.reuters.com/kar36v)
The move comes after Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Deutsche Bank banned their dealers from using
online chatrooms.
Chatrooms have been a focus for regulators investigating
possible rigging in foreign exchange market and a key interest
rate known as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which
has already cost banks billions of dollars in settlements.
Traders at banks and financial institutions often
communicate with each other online via third-party services
including Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters.
Recently, Goldman, JPMorgan and six other banks have agreed
to join a new instant messaging network from Markit and Thomson
Reuters to connect disparate messaging systems.
Goldman could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)