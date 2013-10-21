* Goldman Sachs places 7 mln LEG shares, pricing by Tuesday

* Perry Capital and Goldman Sachs's Whitehall Fund selling stock (Adds details on LEG shareholders, placing process, lock-up period)

FRANKFURT Oct 21 The largest shareholders in the German real estate company LEG Immobilien, Goldman Sachs's Whitehall Fund and the hedge fund Perry Capital, are selling 13.2 percent of the shares in the company, nine months after it was listed.

The shareholders had agreed to a lock-up period of six months in January, when they floated 57.5 percent of LEG on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that it was placing the 7 million shares itself, and that they would be priced by Tuesday.

The stock closed up 0.6 percent at 43.37 euros ($59.00) in electronic trading on Monday. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)