LONDON Oct 6 A lawyer seconded to the Libyan
Investment Authority, which is suing Goldman Sachs over
$1 billion of trades that ended up worthless, was "shocked" by
the bank's "inappropriate" relationship with the fund, according
to court filings.
In a suit filed at London's High Court, the Libyan
Investment Authority (LIA) claims the Wall Street investment
bank exploited a position of trust by encouraging the sovereign
wealth fund to invest more than $1 billion in a series of equity
derivatives trades that expired as worthless in 2011.
The fund, which became a Goldman client in 2007, alleges the
trades "whilst extremely profitable for GSI (Goldman Sachs
International), were inherently unsuitable for a sovereign
wealth fund like the LIA", court documents show.
Goldman on Monday reiterated an earlier statement saying it
believes this case is entirely without merit and that it intends
to contest it vigorously.
In a witness statement released as the two parties met in
court for the first time on Monday, Catherine McDougall, who was
seconded to the LIA while working at London law firm Allen &
Overy, described her discussions with the fund's equity team
about the disputed trades.
"None of the equity team understood in any depth what the
disputed trades involved," she said in the statement. "I asked
them where the due diligence was and they responded "due what?""
"BLURRED" LINES
McDougall, who said she left Allen & Overy in 2008 amid the
fallout related to the trades, said LIA employees were wholly
reliant on Goldman's advice and seemed not to question it.
She said in the statement to the court that the equity team
considered one Goldman employee to be their very close friend,
trusting him 100 percent.
"They told me about their lavish trip to Morocco and that
there was heavy drinking and girls involved," she said.
She said she thought the level of closeness "seemed
inappropriate and that the line between friendship and arm's
length commercial dealings had clearly been blurred."
In documents Goldman submitted to the court, the bank called
the LIA's allegations "remarkable" and "utterly unconvincing"
and argued the LIA was well-equipped to understand the trades.
"(The LIA) had a board of directors, a board of secretaries,
and an advisory committee, and its executives included highly
experienced banking professionals," it said.
"The claim is a paradigm of buyers' remorse."
Goldman said the trades turned out badly because of the
collapse of financial markets in 2008 and defended the conduct
of its employees who worked with the fund.
"Trusting one another is just a description of ordinary
commercial life. A relationship of banker and customer does not
normally give rise to any presumption of undue influence."
The LIA has proposed that a trial lasting around 25 days
take place at some point between January and March in 2016.
(Editing by David Evans)