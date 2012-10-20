Oct 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commercial bank unit plans to open a branch office in London.

Goldman filed an application, dated Oct. 8, for a new office of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, to its local regulator, New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS).

This would be the first branch outside of the United States for the unit since becoming a commercial bank in 2008, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.