LONDON/NEW YORK Dec 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, the investment bank that has advised on the most and
biggest mergers and acquisitions this year, announced internally
on Tuesday it had promoted four of its bankers to key leadership
positions.
John Vaske, co-chairman of the bank's natural resources
group, based in New York, was named global co-chairman of M&A,
joining Tim Ingrassia and Paul Parker, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
"Together, they will focus on enriching our world-class M&A
franchise by driving commercial opportunities, advising on
important strategic and policy initiatives and further
strengthening and developing our global team," the memo said.
Vaske advised chemicals maker DuPont on its $120
billion merger with Dow Chemical, which was announced
last week.
Stephan Feldgoise, head of natural resources M&A, and Matt
McClure, industrials M&A head, have been appointed co-heads of
M&A for the Americas. Mark Sorrell, co-head of Goldman's British
investment banking business, was named head of M&A for Europe,
Middle East and Africa, according to a separate memo.
The appointments come as Goldman seeks to replenish its
senior ranks and offer new opportunities to its top talent
following the departures of some veteran bankers this year,
including Gordon Dyal, Jack Levy and John Weinberg.
In February, Goldman named Michael Carr, previously head of
Americas M&A, and Gilberto Pozzi, head of Europe, Middle East
and Africa M&A, as global M&A co-heads, alongside Gregg Lemkau.
