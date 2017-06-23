(Changes source, adds details)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global
head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, has decided to
retire from the role, effective July 1, after 31 years with the
Wall Street bank, the company said in a memo.
He will remain with the firm as an advisory director and
will serve on several committees.
"There will be no replacement at this time for global head
(of equity capital markets)," the company said in an email on
Friday.
The bank said regional heads would be responsible for the
coverage.
Pierce joined the firm as a corporate finance analyst in
1984 after graduating from Stanford and was part of the team
that took the firm public in 1999.
Pierce became a managing director in 1997 and a partner in
2000, the memo said.
Goldman Sachs posted a 2 percent drop in trading revenue for
the first quarter ended March 31, a sharp contrast to results
from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank
of America Corp, which all beat analyst estimates due to
strength in trading.
Goldman's revenue from investment banking, investment
management and investing and lending all rose in the first
quarter, but was not enough to offset the sharp decline in
trading.
The investment bank is expected to report its second quarter
results in July.
(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and
Arun Koyyur)