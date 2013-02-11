LONDON Feb 11 Goldman Sachs has promoted
Gregg Lemkau to jointly head its global mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) team and Gilberto Pozzi to lead its M&A coverage in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to memos
seen by Reuters.
Lemkau, who is currently head of M&A for EMEA and Asia
Pacific, will work alongside Gene Sykes who has been the sole
head of the division since the departure of Yoel Zaoui last
year.
Pozzi, who has been co-head of Goldman's global consumer
retail group since 2010, will retain responsibilities for many
of his clients in the sector and take on a broader role across
countries and industries in the EMEA region, one of the memos
said. A spokeswoman for Goldman confirmed the contents of the
memos.