April 30 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday sold $2 billion of fixed-rate senior global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: GOLDMAN SACHS AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 05/03/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.929 FIRST PAY 11/03/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 05/03/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 295 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A