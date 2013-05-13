By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK May 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
shareholders should vote against the Wall Street bank's
executive compensation proposal because the board has "failed to
link pay with performance," proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said
in a report on Monday.
Shareholders should also vote against director James
Johnson, Glass Lewis said, because of his position as chair of
the compensation committee and prior roles at public companies
that suffered financial issues and scandals.
In its criticism of Goldman's pay packages, Glass Lewis said
the company sets short-term compensation on a "purely
discretionary basis" that is not in shareholders' best interest.
The Federal Reserve has been pushing Wall Street banks to use
more formulaic metrics in determining executive compensation,
Reuters reported in March.
"We believe shareholders benefit when incentive awards are
determined on the basis of metrics with pre-established goals
and are thus demonstrably linked to the performance of the
company, aligning the interests of management with those of
shareholders," Glass Lewis said. "In this case, shareholders
should be seriously concerned with the Company's failure to
implement a formula-based short-term incentive plan with
objective metrics and goals."
"The CEO (Goldman Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein) was paid
moderately more than the median CEO compensation of these peer
companies. Overall, the Company paid more than its peers, but
performed moderately worse than its peers," the advisory firm
said.
Glass Lewis advises institutional investors how to cast
votes during proxy season. Its report comes about a week before
JPMorgan Chase & Co's closely watched and contentious
shareholder vote on whether to split Jamie Dimon's roles of
chairman and CEO. Goldman negotiated a deal with an activist
union group to avoid having a similar proposal on its proxy.
Glass Lewis's analysis of Goldman's compensation noted a
recent increase in director compensation, and what it
characterized as a lack of disclosure about Goldman-managed
funds that executives invest in alongside clients.
A group of senior Goldman executives received $128 million
in distributions from those funds last year, up from $97 million
in 2011, according to Goldman's proxy. In some cases their
compensation for performance was much less than those
distributions. For instance, Blankfein was awarded $21 million
for his work in 2012, compared with $31.2 million he received
from the internal funds.
Goldman employees can usually invest in the funds - which
range from private-equity investments to real estate - once they
are named partners of the firm. Glass Lewis said Goldman should
better identify the funds that insiders have significant
interests in, so that shareholders can judge whether those
interests conflict with overall performance of the company.
In regards to Johnson, Glass Lewis cited several incidents
that brought into question his corporate governance credentials,
and his leadership of the compensation committee.
Johnson had been CEO and chairman of Fannie Mae in the
1990s, when the company failed to recognize $200 million in
expenses. That boosted Fannie's profits in a way that allowed
executives to meet targets for maximum bonus payouts, including
$1.9 million that Johnson received, Glass Lewis said.
Johnson also participated in Countrywide Financial's "VIP"
mortgage program that gave favorable loan terms to Washington
insiders, and was a director of two companies whose CEOs
illegally backdated stock options, Glass Lewis said.
"We believe shareholders would be better served by a
director above reproach who will not subject the company to
further criticism," Glass Lewis concluded.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment.
Johnson could not be reached for comment.