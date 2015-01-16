NEW YORK Jan 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
stuck with commodities trading while rivals have pulled back,
and on Friday the bank felt vindicated.
While Goldman does not disclose revenue for commodities
trading specifically, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz
highlighted it as a bright spot in the bank's broader
fixed-income trading business, which had a rough quarter.
"Over the last couple years we've often been asked the
question: It seems like everybody else is getting out of the
commodity business. How come you aren't getting out of the
commodity business?" said Schwartz.
Other banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan
Stanley and Deutsche Bank, pulled back from
commodities trading, deciding to sell large chunks of their
operations in part because of political pressure.
The Federal Reserve and an investigatory panel in Congress
have examined Wall Street banks' role in trading of physical
commodities - actual barrels of oil instead of futures linked to
the price oil. Fed officials have expressed concerns that
commodities-linked risks, such as oil spills by tankers leased
by banks, pose threats to the financial system. Some lawmakers
have accused banks, including Goldman, of driving up commodity
prices for consumers and businesses for its own profits.
Goldman has said its activities are not unduly risky. The
bank has won more business from clients as rivals pulled back,
Schwartz said, because it viewed commodities hedging as a
critical service for customers, and a good way to win
underwriting and merger advisory business.
Not all analysts are convinced that Goldman's commitment to
commodities makes sense.
"If you're depending on 50 percent decline in major
commodity to have differentiated results, that's problematic,"
said Brian Kleinhanzl, a KBW analyst who covers Wall Street
banks. "Commodities helped them a little bit, but the big
question is: Is that the incremental revenue that you're getting
worth the regulatory scrutiny?"
He noted that Goldman could decide to be much bigger in an
area that delivers at least as much revenue - like municipal
bond trading, where Bank of America Corp and Citigroup
Inc reported strong results - without the same public
scrutiny.
Morgan Stanley, once viewed as Goldman's biggest rival in
commodities trading, will report its earnings on Tuesday.
Analysts expect the bank to provide an update of its effort to
sell a physical oil trading business after a deal with the
Russian oil firm Rosneft collapsed last year.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Dan Wilchins and
Gunna Dickson)