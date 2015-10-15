UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a drop in profit for the second straight quarter as market turmoil stemming from concerns about global growth discouraged bond trading and added to uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
The Wall Street bank said its net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1.33 billion, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion, or $4.57 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1OEqKQi)
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.91 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Goldman said revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading (FICC), fell 33 percent to $1.46 billion. Excluding adjustments, revenue would have fallen 27 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sruti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
HONG KONG, May 9 A former senior Hong Kong official and a billionaire property tycoon arrived in court on Tuesday to appeal against a corruption charge more than two years after they were jailed in one of the city's most high profile corruption cases.