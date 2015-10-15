* FICC revenue drops 33 pct to $1.46 bln
By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran
Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's profit
plunged 38 percent, its second straight quarterly drop,
depressed by a steep decline in bond trading revenue triggered
by concern about global growth.
With the exception of investment banking, which benefited
from a surge in takeovers, revenue fell in all of the bank's
major businesses, from investment management to bond, currency
and commodities trading.
The results are the latest example of how a grim trading
environment, exacerbated in the most recent quarter by worries
about the global impact of a Chinese economic slowdown, is
gutting Wall Street.
"We experienced lower levels of activity and declining asset
prices during the quarter, reflecting renewed concerns about
global economic growth," Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in
a statement on Thursday. (bit.ly/1OEqKQi)
Goldman said revenue from fixed-income, currency and
commodity (FICC) trading, fell 33 percent to $1.46 billion, the
biggest year-over-year drop since the third quarter of 2013,
when it was squeezed by concern about tighter monetary policy.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc also have reported falling revenue from
bond trading, but as deposit-taking banks they are less
dependent on such income than Goldman.
Both JPMorgan and Bank of America reported 11 percent
declines in FICC revenue, while Citi's revenue from the business
fell about 16 percent. Arch-rival Morgan Stanley will
report results on Monday.
"Investors sit it out in such a market. They don't trade,"
said Erik Oja, an analyst at S&P Capital IQ. "Unless such a
market rout happens again, I would expect fourth-quarter trading
revenues at the banks to improve compared to third-quarter."
However, JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake offered little hope for
a quick rebound, saying earlier this week that analyst estimates
for the current quarter appeared to be too high in light of slow
market trading in the first two weeks of October.
Goldman's shares reversed losses in late day trading and
gained 3 percent as the broader market rallied.
The bank said its net income applicable to common
shareholders fell 38 percent - to $1.33 billion, or $2.90 per
share, from $2.14 billion, or $4.57 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.91 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net revenue fell 18.2 percent to
$6.86 billion, far short of the average estimate of $7.12
billion.
Return on equity fell to 7 percent from 11.8 percent in the
same quarter last year - far short of the 30 percent range the
bank achieved before the financial crisis.
Many investors argue that banks need at least a 10 percent
ROE to cover their cost of capital.
Goldman made no mention of Blankfein's cancer in its results
statement or on a later conference call. The long-time CEO said
last month he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma and would
be able to work mostly as normal during treatment.
BRIGHT SPOT
Goldman has stressed the bank's commitment to trading, even
as other banks have pulled back or exited the business to focus
on less-volatile activities that require less capital. New rules
aimed at improving banking stability also discourage banks from
trading off their own balance sheets.
FICC contributed just 21.3 percent to revenue in the latest
quarter, compared with about 40 percent at its peak.
One bright spot was investment banking, where debt
underwriting and M&A advisory stood out. Revenue in the unit
rose 6.3 percent to $1.56 billion.
The bank led U.S. target M&A advisory work this year
with$522.2 billion in deals as of Sept. 18, according to Thomson
Reuters data. JP Morgan was second with $460.4 billion.
Revenue from equities trading rose 9 percent to $1.75
billion, matching the performance of JPMorgan, but lagging gains
at Citi and Bank of America.
Goldman's equity underwriting revenue more than halved to
$190 million, registering its weakest quarter in three years as
many firms delayed going public .
U.S. IPO activity this year was down 42 percent as of Oct.
9, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Goldman is ramping up its investment management division,
with the hopes of offsetting volatility in its trading arm. The
bank grew its total assets slightly to $1.19 trillion, acquired
impact investing firm Imprint Capital and launched new products
during the quarter including its first-ever exchange traded
funds.
Investment management accounted for 21 percent of the
company's revenue during the quarter, up from 17 percent in the
year-ago period. Still revenue from the business was down 3
percent at $1.42 billion.
Revenue from Goldman's investing and lending division fell
60 percent from the same quarter a year ago, as the weak stock
market took a toll on the bank's equity investments.
The bank spent 16 percent less on employee compensation in
the quarter.
Up to Thursday's close of $184.96, Goldman's shares had
fallen 4.6 percent since the start of the year, underperforming
the S&P 500 index, which lost 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Oliva Oran in New York;
Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Rachel Chitra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Christian Plumb)