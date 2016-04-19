April 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's profit
slumped for the fourth straight quarter as market volatility hit
the company's bond trading and investment banking businesses.
Goldman - the last of the big U.S. banks to release
first-quarter results - reported a 56.3 percent fall in net
income applicable to common shareholders to $1.2 billion, or
$2.68 per share, for the three months ended March 31. (bit.ly/22KtaAI)
That compared to $2.75 billion, or $5.94 per share, a year
earlier, when the Wall Street bank recorded its best quarterly
profit in five years.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.45 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the figures reported on Tuesday were
comparable.
As with other banks, Goldman's trading revenue was hit by
sliding commodity and oil prices, worries about the Chinese
economy and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.
Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities
(FICC) fell about 47 percent to $1.66 billion, accounting for
26.2 percent of total revenue in the quarter - a far cry from
the 40 percent the business regularly contributed before the
financial crisis.
Goldman's traditional rival, Morgan Stanley, reported
on Monday a 54 percent drop in adjusted revenue from fixed
income and commodities trading and a similar drop in net
profit.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)