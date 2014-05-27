TeNEW YORK May 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc trader Fabrice Tourre said Tuesday he would not
appeal an order requiring he pay more than $825,000 after a jury
found him liable for defrauding investors in a failed mortgage
deal.
Tourre's announcement came on the deadline to lodge an
appeal in the case, ensuring the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's August 2013 trial victory remains undisturbed.
"While my lawyers have advised me there are strong grounds
to appeal, I prefer to move forward with my education and close
this difficult chapter of my life," Tourre said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)