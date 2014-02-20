By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 20 A U.S. judge on Thursday
weighed the limits of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's ability to punish former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
trader Fabrice Tourre, including whether the agency could
block him from asking the bank to cover any penalties.
At a hearing in New York, U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest grappled with the SEC's request that Tourre pay $1.15
million after a jury found him liable for fraud in one of the
highest-profile trials to spill out of the financial crisis.
As part of that request, the SEC had pushed for an order
preventing Tourre from accepting reimbursement from Goldman
Sachs or anyone else for the $910,000 in penalties the agency
requested the judge impose as part of that potential judgment.
"There's no punishment in a penalty that is automatically
paid by your employer," said Bridget Fitzpatrick, a lawyer for
the SEC.
But a lawyer for Tourre said no court had ever held that an
employer could not pay for an employee's penalties in an SEC
case. The judge at one point asked why the SEC had not asked
Congress to pass a specific law saying employers could not
reimburse penalties.
"That's an easy fix for that," Forrest said.
The hearing provided some of the first hints of how the
judge might penalize Tourre, a French citizen who became a
symbol of the financial meltdown after the SEC sued him in 2010.
In August, a federal jury found Tourre, 35, liable for six
of the seven civil charges stemming from SEC claims that he
misled investors in a complex investment product linked to
mortgages called Abacus 2007-AC1.
The SEC accused Tourre of concealing from investors that
Paulson & Co Inc, the hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson,
had helped put the deal together and planned to bet it would
fail. Investors lost about $1 billion, the SEC said.
"SHOES OF THE LEGISLATURE"
Forrest made no rulings at the hearing, which Tourre did not
attend, saying instead she would issue a decision in the "near
future."
It is unclear if Goldman would be willing to cover any
penalty imposed. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, but court
papers show the bank told the SEC in November no agreement or
informal understanding existed on reimbursing Tourre.
In court papers last month, Tourre's lawyers said their
client in fact planned to transfer "sufficient funds" to his
U.S. bank account to satisfy the SEC's requested judgment.
That has not stopped Tourre's lawyers from opposing a
request by the SEC Forrest block him from accepting
reimbursement for the potential penalty. Pamela Chepiga, a
lawyer with Allen & Overy who represents Tourre, said the SEC
was asking Forrest to be first judge to ever restrict
reimbursement.
"You would be putting yourself in the shoes of the
legislature," she said.
DISGORGEMENT AND INJUNCTION
On top of the penalty, the SEC has also pushed for Forrest
to order Tourre to disgorge $175,463 in ill-gotten gains the
agency calculates he received as a bonus in 2007, when he earned
$1.7 million.
But Forrest questioned if the SEC had already obtained the
ill-gotten gains it might seek from the $15 million Goldman
Sachs itself had disgorged as part of a $550 million settlement
in the case in 2010.
The judge also expressed concerns about the SEC's request
for an injunction prohibiting future violations of the
securities laws. As a proposition, injunctions like that "don't
make a whole lot of sense" since the SEC could sue him anyway if
he broke the law, Forrest said.
While SEC lawyers argued the injunction would allow them to
hold Tourre in contempt if he committed fraud again, they
acknowledged the agency rarely has taken such an action.
But Forrest said she was concerned an injunction could
"stigmatize" Tourre as he pursues a career outside of the
securities sector.
Tourre has been pursuing a doctorate in economics at the
University of Chicago, and his lawyers have said he is looking
to go into academia.
Instead a broad injunction, Forrest suggested she would
consider crafting one that would become active if Tourre
re-entered the securities sector.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.