HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs will relocate John Mahoney to Hong Kong to become head of its financial institutions unit in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, a spokeswoman for the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday.

Mahoney replaces Peter Enns in the role, which involves covering banks and other financial companies in the region. Enns will move to Toronto to become chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs Canada, Hong Kong-based spokeswoman Connie Ling said via email.

Mahoney will move from the United States, where he also covered financial institutions.

Bloomberg News first reported the news of Mahoney's appointment on Wednesday, citing an internal memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)