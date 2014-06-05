HONG KONG, June 5 Goldman Sachs has named
John Kim as its new head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia
ex-Japan, taking over from Richard Campbell-Breeden, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Campbell-Breeden was named vice-chairman of the investment
banking division for Asia ex-Japan, and chairman of M&A for the
region, the memo said. Kim, who was Goldman's co-country head of
South Korea, is relocating to Hong Kong from Seoul, the
U.S.-based investment bank said.
Goldman Sachs will also relocate Christos Tomaras to Hong
Kong from London, as the Wall Street bank beefs up the region's
M&A team, the memo added. Goldman Sachs confirmed the content of
the memo.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)