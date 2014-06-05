HONG KONG, June 5 Goldman Sachs has named John Kim as its new head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia ex-Japan, taking over from Richard Campbell-Breeden, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Campbell-Breeden was named vice-chairman of the investment banking division for Asia ex-Japan, and chairman of M&A for the region, the memo said. Kim, who was Goldman's co-country head of South Korea, is relocating to Hong Kong from Seoul, the U.S.-based investment bank said.

Goldman Sachs will also relocate Christos Tomaras to Hong Kong from London, as the Wall Street bank beefs up the region's M&A team, the memo added. Goldman Sachs confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)