* John Kim named new head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan
* Kim replaces Richard Campbell-Breeden, who becomes
chairman of M&A
* Asia M&A volume up 88 percent so far this year
HONG KONG, June 5 Goldman Sachs has named
John Kim as its new head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for
Asia ex-Japan and will relocate Christos Tomaras from London to
join that team, amid surging deal volumes in the region.
Kim takes over from Richard Campbell-Breeden, who will
become vice-chairman of the investment banking division for Asia
Pacific ex-Japan, and chairman of M&A for the region, according
to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
In that role Campbell-Breeden will focus more on advising
the investment bank's most important clients in the region.
The appointments come as Asia Pacific M&A volumes have
surged almost 88 percent to $298 billion so far this year from a
year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. That makes it the
best start to the year on record, surpassing 2008, the data
show.
The increased activity has also pushed up the Asian share of
global M&A to 20.3 percent from 18.4 percent a year ago, the
data shows.
Hong Kong, where Goldman Sachs is reinforcing its M&A team,
has been particularly busy.
China's CITIC Pacific Ltd in May announced a
landmark deal to buy $36 billion of assets from its state-owned
parent CITIC Group Corp, China's biggest and oldest financial
conglomerate..
The next biggest Asian acquisition this year is Singaporean
state investor Temasek Holding's $5.6 billion purchase
of a 24.9 percent stake in Hong Kong's A.S. Watson.
The third largest also involves Hong Kong, with Singapore's
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp buying Hong Kong's Wing
Hang bank in April for $4.95 billion.
Kim, who was Goldman's co-country head of South Korea and
joined the firm in 2000, is moving to Hong Kong from Seoul, the
U.S.-based investment bank said.
Goldman Sachs confirmed the content of the memo.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral
Fahmy and Joseph Radford)