By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 10 Former Goldman Sachs co-head
of macro trading for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Leland Lim, is
planning to launch a hedge fund with Allan Bedwick, the former
head of macro trading in Asia for Noble Group, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Lim, who was a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
retired last month, while Bedwick quit Singaporean commodities
firm Noble Group in January to start a macro hedge
fund in the second or third quarter of 2014.
The launch comes as global regulatory changes restrict banks
from trading with their own money, forcing prop traders to
strike out on their own, and as investor interest in hedge funds
in Asia makes its strongest comeback since 2007 on the back of
solid performance in 2013.
The source could not estimate the start-up capital as the
plan was at an early stage and the duo has yet to register the
firm in Hong Kong.