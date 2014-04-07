BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
LONDON, April 7 Goldman Sachs is looking to sell up to 217.5 million pounds ($361.3 million) of shares in Sports Direct International.
A source said on Monday that the shares would be sold at a price range of 850-870 pence each.
Goldman Sachs earlier said that it was planning to sell up to 25 million shares as sole bookrunner in an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors. The shares were acquired from MASH Holdings Limited, owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. ($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: