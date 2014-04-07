BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
LONDON, April 7 Goldman Sachs has priced its accelerated bookbuild of shares in Sports Direct International at 850 pence each, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, valuing the placement at 212.5 million pounds ($352.75 million).
Goldman Sachs earlier said that it was planning to sell up to 25 million shares to institutional investors, which the source said would be sold at a price range of 850-870 pence each.
Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner on the placement. The shares were acquired from MASH Holdings Limited, owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. (1 pound = $1.66 U.S.) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: