LONDON Dec 28 Gold Oil PLC : * Update on progress made towards lifting the suspension of trading in the

company's shares on aim * Company is undercapitalized and cannot develop the full potential of its

assets without additional funds * Have progressed on plans to raise additional capital and expect to update

shareholders early in 2013 * Anticipates that one or more appointments will be made in early 2013 to

re-establish a board of directors