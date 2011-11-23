* Licence to run for 21 years
* Miner already doing exploratory work at mine
(Adds detail, changes dateline, previous London)
NAIROBI, NOV 23 - Gold producer and explorer, Goldplat
said it expected to make its first shipment from its
Kenyan mining project in early 2012, after receiving a mining
licence from the government.
Kenya awarded the company a commercial 21-year gold mining
lease on Wednesday, enabling it to exploit large gold deposits
in the Lolgorien area in the country's Rift Valley.
"With issuance of this mining lease we shall immediately
start with the first phase of expansion to an anticipated annual
production of 5,000 ounces of gold per annum," Mark Austin,
chief executive of the company's Kenyan subsidiary, Kilimapesa
Gold Pty, said at ceremony to receive the licence.
Last year, Goldplat got permission to start commercial gold
production at Kilimapesa's processing plant.
"The spin-offs from a vibrant mining industry will no doubt
touch many Kenyans in a very positive manner," Austin said.
The company said exploratory underground development at its
mine was progressing well.
Gold prices are up as much as 20 percent since June as
investors seek refuge from stock market turmoil and sovereign
debt crises.
Environment and mineral resources minister John Michuki said
the lease handed to Goldplat was the first in the history of the
east Africa nation.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Dan Lalor)