(Jack Goldstone is an expert on revolutions at the Woodrow
Wilson Center and George Mason University and a global fellow at
PS21. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Jack Goldstone
Nov 30 As world leaders gather in Paris this
week to address climate change, they will labor under the shadow
of recent attacks by Islamic State. Yet as they think about
climate issues, they should remember that the connection between
climate change and Islamic State - and more broadly, between
climate change and political instability - is not just a
coincidence. It may instead be the key reality of the 21st
century.
The rise of IS was a direct result of the failure of the
Syrian regime, as it was beset by urban uprisings in 2011. Yet
those uprisings did not come out of nowhere, and were not merely
inspired by protests in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. Syria was an
increasingly prosperous country in the 1990s, with its various
ethnic and religious groups working together in cities.
Yet between 2006 and 2009, Syria was crippled by its worst
drought in modern history. A recent article in Proceedings of
the National Academy of Sciences showed that this drought was
not natural. Rather, hotter temperatures and the weakening of
winds that bring moisture from the Mediterranean were likely the
region's reflection of rising greenhouse gas emissions,
according to computer simulations.
Combined with poor water management and government neglect
of farm conditions, the drought caused a collapse of farming in
northeastern Syria. Seventy-five percent of farmers suffered
total crop failure, and 80 percent of livestock died. Around 1.5
million farming families migrated to cities to look for work and
food, joining millions of refugees from Palestine and Iraq. The
added burden these refugees placed on Syria's cities, and the
distress of the farmers who lost their lands due to the drought,
helped fuel the spread of rebellion against the Assad regime.
To be sure, climate change is never the single most
important cause of conflict; it is what academics call a
"structural threat." Governments that can respond to such
threats - because they have popular and elite support, have
resources to respond to challenges, are willing to deploy those
resources to distribute food and aid to the needy, and have
diversified economies that can produce jobs - are not going to
be shaken because of global warming. If we lived in a world
where all regions were led by such governments, then climate
change might be an economic burden and force changes in our
lifestyle, but it would not bring the threat of state breakdown
and civil war.
Unfortunately, Central America, most of Africa, the Middle
East, and much of South Asia are dominated by precisely the
wrong kind of governments. These regions have too many fragile
states where large segments of the elite or populace distrust
the government because of ethnic, religious, or economic
exclusion; where governments have limited economic resources to
respond to humanitarian crises; where governments are
disinclined to respond to problems among marginalized groups or
regions of their country; and where the economies are too
dependent on agriculture or mining, and so cannot provide work
for people if they are forced to move.
In such countries - or worse, in clusters of such countries
- a spike in food prices, a severe drought or a ravaging flood
can provide a harsh test of government. And where one government
fails, the ensuing conflicts can spread to other fragile states
and inflame an entire region.
Today the world is seeing an epidemic of failed states:
Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Nigeria, the Central
African Republic, Somalia and Mali have all lost control of
parts of their territory. In every case, the weakening of state
authority has created space for militants, and particularly for
IS, to recruit followers and conduct operations. The conflicts
have also sent massive waves of refugees to a Europe that is
unprepared to handle them.
Think now of a world in which the population under age 24 in
Africa has increased by 500 million people, and the populations
of Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestine, and Yemen have increased
by over 100 million people. That is the UN's projection for
2050. Add to this mix a combination of severe droughts,
devastating floods, crop failures, and massive migrations that
create collisions and heightened competition among ethnic and
religious groups struggling for land, resources and incomes.
Then think of how the governments of these regions could and
would respond to such crises, and whether Europe and other safe
havens could absorb even a tiny fraction of the resulting
refugees.
If such a world exists one day, the current crisis in Syria
and the actions of IS terrorists may be multiplied many fold.
World leaders in Paris should therefore focus on their
opportunity to remove one of the key drivers of potential state
breakdowns and terrorism in the future, by adopting vigorous
measures to halt global warming.
It is already too late for modest measures to address global
warming. As the study of Syria's drought shows, the weather
pattern changes, depriving fragile regions of adequate rainfall,
are already underway. Preventing further disasters will require
more than just holding the line at today's levels of carbon
emissions in China, the United States and Europe. Africa's
current carbon footprint is tiny, as its population is so
lacking in access to energy that each African produces less than
one-seventh as much carbon dioxide as each Chinese. Yet by 2050,
if Africa were to emit as much carbon per capita as China does
today, Africa's carbon emissions would be as much as China and
the United States combined produce today.
In other words, if Africa advances just to Chinese levels of
fossil fuel consumption by 2050, then even if today's major
emitters manage to stop all of their own emissions growth, total
global emissions will still grow by 40 percent by mid-century,
blowing past the carbon budget required to keep total
temperature rise within the two-degree limit recommended by the
International Panel on Climate Change to avoid severe climate
deterioration.
To accommodate necessary growth in energy use in Africa -
vital to making the countries of Africa more resilient and
better able to provide jobs and security to their growing
populations - the world must move quickly on two fronts. The
major emitters must first find ways to quickly reduce their
carbon output from today's levels. And they must develop
low-carbon pathways for economic growth so the rest of the world
can develop without creating new structural threats for
political crises.
These goals can be met. If the United States, Europe and
China all reduced their carbon emissions by 20 percent, other
developing countries could increase their carbon emissions by
almost one-third without an increase in world carbon output.
That should be the goal for the next 10 years.
Beyond that date, it is critical to find ways by which all
countries can escape dependence on fossil fuels for their
economies, and reduce global emissions while still promoting
global economic growth.
Terrorism thrives among weak and failed states, and among
displaced people. If we are to reduce both in the future, we
need to make sure that our climate does not further deteriorate.
If we fail to prevent continued global warming, the rise in
political temperature may far outstrip the warming of the
weather outside.
(Jack Goldstone)