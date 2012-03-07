HONG KONG, March 7 Former Standard
Chartered's managing director and derivatives trader
Yiming Liang and Yang Yang, the former chief investment officer
of China's Huatai Asset Management (Hong Kong), are set to
launch hedge fund Goldstream Capital in April.
The duo, friends since their college days about 20 years
ago, are setting up the multi-strategy Goldstream Absolute
Return Fund. Multi-strategy hedge funds that invest across asset
classes are estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to have
gobbled up about 60 percent of the $4.43 billion collected by
new hedge funds last year.
The fund will start trading with about $50 million mainly
from Asian family offices and high networth individuals, Hong
Kong-based Liang told Reuters on Wednesday.
The pan-Asia fund will mainly focus on the Greater China
region, Liang said, as the two partners from mainland China look
to exploit their experience in the region.
"I think we would have some kind of strategic advantage. We
have relationships, I have networks in China," said Liang, who
holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics.
"From a long-term perspective, we actually wanted to make
this as our edge from a business angle," he added.