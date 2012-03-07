By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, March 7 Former Standard
Chartered's managing director and derivatives trader
Yiming Liang and Yang Yang, the former chief investment officer
of China's Huatai Asset Management (Hong Kong), are set to
launch hedge fund Goldstream Capital in April.
The duo, friends since their college days about 20 years
ago, are setting up the multi-strategy Goldstream Absolute
Return Fund. Multi-strategy hedge funds that invest across asset
classes are estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to have
gobbled up about 60 percent of the $4.43 billion collected by
new hedge funds last year.
The fund will start trading with about $50 million mainly
from Asian family offices and high networth individuals, Hong
Kong-based Liang told Reuters on Wednesday.
The pan-Asia fund will mainly focus on the Greater China
region, Liang said, as the two partners from mainland China look
to exploit their experience in the region.
"I think we would have some kind of strategic advantage. We
have relationships, I have networks in China," said Liang, who
holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics.
"From a long-term perspective, we actually wanted to make
this as our edge from a business angle," he added.
Liang, who joined Barclays Capital in 1996 to create its
credit derivatives business in New York, expects his fund to
grow to about $500 million over the next three years as it
builds a track record and attracts institutional investors.
Goldstream will join multi-strategy hedge funds such as
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Morgan Sze's
Azentus and former Asia head of Highbridge Capital Carl
Huttenlocher's Myriad.
Azentus, which manages about $2 billion, and Myriad, which
launched with about $300 million, were among the biggest
multi-strategy hedge fund launches of last year as investors
looked for experienced managers who could invest across asset
classes.
Liang's previous employers include Shinsei Bank,
where he built the Japanese bank's derivatives trading
capabilities, and JPMorgan.
Yang, who previously worked for U.S.-based private equity
and wealth management firm Dulles Capital, joined Huatai in 2007
and oversaw more than 40 billion yuan ($6.34 billion).
The two executives have built a team of five at Goldstream
and appointed Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as
prime brokers and Northern Trust as administrator.