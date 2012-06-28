BEIJING, June 28 China's Xinjiang Goldwind
Science & Technology Co said it has sold
its 19.5 megawatt Mortons Lane wind farm in Australia to CGN
Wind Energy Ltd (CGNWE), a unit of China Guangdong Nuclear Power
Group.
Goldwind, China's second-biggest wind turbine maker, also
secured a power purchase agreement and the installation of the
first Goldwind turbines in Australia through the project, it
said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.
The Morton's Lane project, in Western Victoria, will use 13
Goldwind wind turbines, each generating 1.5 MW of electricity.
Goldwind Australia has its own project management team
overseeing the construction of the Mortons Lane project.
"Goldwind is very pleased that CGNWE has invested in Mortons
Lane Wind Farm - Goldwind's first Australian project. This
project has been developed due to the support of the Australian
Government's renewable energy target," said Goldwind Australia
Managing Director Mr. John Titchen in the statement.
Goldwind did not disclose the value of the deal.
Goldwind's first-quarter net profit fell 97 percent due to
weak wind turbine prices and increased market competition.
After the deal, Mortons Lane wind farm would become CGNWE's
first Australian renewable energy project.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Gallagher)