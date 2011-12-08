HONG KONG Dec 8 Xinjiang Goldwind Science
and Technology , China's second-largest
maker of wind equipment, said it won a contract to supply 23
wind turbines to a wind farm project in Ecuador.
The contract represents Goldwind's second supply deal in
Ecuador and will have a combined capacity of 34.5 megawatts,
said the company in a statement without giving the deal's
financial details.
Earlier this year, the Chinese company won a contract to
supply turbines to a wind farm project in the country led by the
Electricity Corp of Ecuador.
China's top wind turbine makers are increasingly looking to
export their equipment overseas to boost sales amid sliding
turbine prices and challenging market conditions in their home
country.
Goldwind will supply low wind speed and high altitude
turbines to Ecuador's wind farm project. The company has begun
mass production of its permanent magnet direct drive low speed
wind turbines this year to penetrate regions and markets with
low wind speed.
