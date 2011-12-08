HONG KONG Dec 8 Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology , China's second-largest maker of wind equipment, said it won a contract to supply 23 wind turbines to a wind farm project in Ecuador.

The contract represents Goldwind's second supply deal in Ecuador and will have a combined capacity of 34.5 megawatts, said the company in a statement without giving the deal's financial details.

Earlier this year, the Chinese company won a contract to supply turbines to a wind farm project in the country led by the Electricity Corp of Ecuador.

China's top wind turbine makers are increasingly looking to export their equipment overseas to boost sales amid sliding turbine prices and challenging market conditions in their home country.

Goldwind will supply low wind speed and high altitude turbines to Ecuador's wind farm project. The company has begun mass production of its permanent magnet direct drive low speed wind turbines this year to penetrate regions and markets with low wind speed. (Reporting by Leonora Walet and Li Ran; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)