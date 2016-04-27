BANGKOK, April 27 Thailand's Inter Far East Energy Pcl said on Wednesday that China's Goldwind International Holding will buy a 10 percent stake in its wind power unit as part of a partnership to expand the wind power business.

Goldwind International is part of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd, the world's biggest wind turbine maker.

The Thai wind power unit, Inter Far East Wind International Ltd, also signed a contract to buy wind turbines for 8.965 megawatts (MW) from Goldwind to supply its 10-MW wind power plant at Pakpanang, southern Thailand. The plant is expected to start operation in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

Goldwind will supply wind turbines for power generation and work with Inter Far East Wind to expand its renewables business in Asia, the Thai firm said, without giving details of the value of the stake or the contract.

Inter Far East group runs renewable energy, waste management and hotel businesses. It aims to achieve its target to have 1,000 MW of wind power capacity by 2019 through acquisitions and development of its own projects, it said.

The wind unit also said it expected to sign a deal in May to acquire Vietnamese company HBRE to operate wind power projects.

Last year, Inter Far East Wind acquired a 30 percent stake in a 33MW Jeju wind turbine in South Korea, giving it 10 MW wind power capacity. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)